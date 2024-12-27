Rabuka urges Fijians to cancel gatherings amid severe weather conditions

The Nadi backroad

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, has urged all Fijians to cancel any gatherings and remain indoors until the weather conditions improve.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Rabuka highlighted the ongoing flood and heavy rain warnings, which remain in effect for the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the safety of all Fijians is the government’s top priority.

With the forecast predicting continuous heavy rain and flash flooding in low-lying areas, Rabuka stressed the importance of staying at home to help ease the burden on emergency services and officials.

He urged the public to be cautious as the country braces for adverse weather throughout the night and into tomorrow.

The government continues to monitor the situation and urges everyone to follow official safety instructions to stay safe during this challenging weather event.