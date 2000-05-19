Quality infrastructure key to progress says Ali

[Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali, says when cassava is turned back at borders or buildings fail under climate pressure, it’s not about red tape rather it’s about lost lives and lost economic opportunity.

He made the comments while opening the Pacific Regional Quality Policy Inception Workshop in Nadi.

Ali stressed that quality infrastructure like standards, testing, and certification is critical for protecting communities and driving economic growth across the Pacific.

The workshop brings together regional and international partners to shape a unified quality policy aimed at boosting trade and raising standards.

Fiji has already invested over $3 million in meteorology and standards, showing the kind of progress that’s possible with strong commitment.



Ali is calling for regional action, including a Pacific-wide quality infrastructure body and better cooperation among island nations.

