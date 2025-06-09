Police urged to uphold proper procedures

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa. [Photo: FILE]

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa, has urged police investigators to follow proper procedures and avoid shortcuts in their work, warning that doing otherwise could compromise investigations and lead to injustice.

ACP Waqa made the remarks while officiating at the Investigators Empowerment Workshop held this morning at the Fiji Police Academy.

He told participants that the workshop aims to sharpen investigative skills and expand officers’ knowledge.

He stressed that investigations must be conducted in line with established processes and systems, noting that shortcuts, while tempting under pressure, can undermine the integrity of cases.

The Chief of Crime Investigation also called on officers to rebuild and strengthen public trust by engaging more closely with communities.

He encouraged participants to improve service delivery, particularly in responding promptly to calls and providing timely updates to victims and complainants.

ACP Waqa further urged officers to reduce complaints against police by upholding professionalism and ensuring issues are addressed fairly.

