Police and TFL kick off safe city project

Rusiate Tudravu (left), Charles Goundar (right)

A new ‘Safe City Project’ will be rolled out soon to enhance public safety and security through advanced surveillance technology and network infrastructure.

Telecom Fiji and the Fiji Police Force have officially signed an agreement for this Project.

Under this initiative, Telecom Fiji will deliver high-speed fibre connectivity and CCTV infrastructure spanning the Suva to Nausori corridor.

[Source: Telecom Fiji/ Facebook]

All video feeds will be terminated and monitored at the Fiji Police Command Centre located at the Central Police Station in Suva.

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive Charles Goundar says they are proud to partner with the Force in delivering a solution that not only improves public safety but also lays the groundwork for smarter cities in the future.



[Source: Telecom Fiji/ Facebook]

Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says this is a critical development in modern policing, aligned with the organisational intent of maximizing the use of technology.

He states that with real-time monitoring and broader coverage, they will be better equipped to respond to incidents, deter criminal activity, and keep people safe.

The project’s successful implementation across Suva to Nausori will pave the way for its replication in other areas around the country.

