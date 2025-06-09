PM urges global action before AI risks spiral

United Nations Security Council [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has pressed the United Nations Security Council to set up a global framework to govern artificial intelligence in peace and security.

He told the Council in New York that AI can sharpen tools for conflict prevention, cyber defense, and humanitarian aid, but warned it also carries grave risks.

Peace, he states is not achieved by technology but by people through trust, justice, and political will.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

“Technological advancements and enhanced artificial intelligence can support peace and security by improving human capacity to detect, prevent, and manage conflict. But AI cannot resolve them on its own. Peace is ultimately a human process.”

Rabuka called for an intergovernmental process to design safeguards for AI in global security.

He pointed to the Pacific’s Ocean of Peace Declaration, where leaders pledged to protect sovereignty, reject military interference, and uphold peace in the region.

“On our part, the Pacific leaders have endorsed the Ocean of Peace Declaration. We have declared our region as a zone of peace where sovereignty, respect, and rights uphold our way of life. A region free from military interference, a region that upholds and sustains peace.”

The PM urged the Council to move quickly, warning that hesitation could expose the world to instability and weaken security.

