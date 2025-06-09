PM urges formal complaints on police drug allegations

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged individuals making recent allegations of police involvement in drug-related activities to lodge formal complaints with the authorities.

Speaking this afternoon, Rabuka said established investigative arms of government are equipped to thoroughly examine such claims if they are properly reported.

His comments come amid growing speculation on social media, including the circulation of alleged Viber communications purportedly linking police officers with criminal elements.

The Prime Minister confirmed that investigations are underway but stressed that those implicated must be presumed innocent until proven guilty, cautioning against trial by social media.

Asked about reports that a senior Republic of Fiji Military Forces officer, Brigadier General Manoa Gadai, intended to lead investigations into the allegations, the Prime Minister said he was not aware of any such move and would need to learn more about the claims.

However, Rabuka agreed that closer cooperation between the police and the military is essential in tackling the drug crisis, saying there is a clear understanding between the two institutions and that their leadership must work together to address the issue effectively.

