PM seeks international scrutiny in Joyce Aviation dispute

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the key issue in the Joyce Aviation Group matter is the need for an independent review of aviation safety and oversight.

He says the issue involves many stakeholders, including operators, regulators and the government.

Rabuka says this creates a risk of conflict of interest, which is why his advice is to take the process out of Fiji’s hands.

Article continues after advertisement

“I had asked that they solicit the support of the ICAO, International Civil Aviation Authority, to come in and audit our safety requirements, take it out of Fiji, and get somebody else to look in.”

He says relying only on local checks could weaken public confidence, adding that independent scrutiny is necessary when safety and international compliance are at stake.

Rabuka says involving an international body will also safeguard Fiji’s standing in global aviation and ensure decisions are made without bias.

Following a comprehensive regulatory assessment, the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji did not renew Sunflower Aviation’s Aircraft Maintenance Organisation Certificate last month.

CAAF had stated that the decision was made as their assessment identified significant and recurring safety non-compliances by the Operator.

Sunflower Aviation is a subsidiary company of the Joyce Aviation (Fiji) Group.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.