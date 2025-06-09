PM rejects military lead role in drug investigations

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has rejected calls for the military to take a leading role in drug investigations, stressing that the fight against drugs must remain under police leadership, with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces playing a supporting role.

Rabuka made the comments following public allegations that some police officers may be linked to drug networks.

While speaking on coordination between the Ministry of Policing, the Fiji Police Force and the RFMF, Rabuka expressed confidence that clear communication and operational cooperation already exist.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is a very clear understanding between the two ministers. And I do not have any doubt that the operational heads of the two arms, the policing arm and the military arm, can cooperate very well in that. They have been trained, and all their professional life is on the understanding that there will come a time when they will be required to cooperate and work together.”

Prime Minister says that while allegations against police officers are being taken seriously, they must be supported by formal reports and evidence.

“It’s up to those who are making the allegations to make reports, not just make allegations. Make the reports to the investigating arms of government so that they can substantiate those allegations or throw them out as pure speculation and allegations. There have been some screenshots of these messages that have been proven and are now under investigation.”

Rabuka confirmed that some matters, including screenshots circulating publicly, are already under investigation, but reiterated that no one should be considered guilty until investigations are complete.

