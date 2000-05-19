PM maintains neutrality on USP VC protest

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he has made clear the stance of the Fiji government on matters regarding the University of the South Pacific.

This as yesterday; some students and staff of the university were protesting for the removal of Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Participants were urging for support from the Fiji government on this matter, for which Rabuka says his government will not be taking sides.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says that USP is a regional institution.

He says the call for Professor Ahluwalia’s removal is a matter for the USP Council to sort.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.