PM honours pioneer women soldiers

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has paid tribute to the pioneering women of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Women’s Royal Army Corps Service (WRACS) 1/88 for their contribution to Fiji and the military.

He was speaking at the 38th anniversary commemoration of WRACS 1/88, held at the RFMF chapel in Nabua.

The Prime Minister recalled 5 February 1988, when 42 women entered recruit training for the first time, marking a historic moment for the RFMF and the country.

He said the move showed that service to the nation is based on character, discipline and commitment, not gender.

From the original group, 20 women went on to Officer Cadet Training, with seven commissioned as officers.

Members later served in various roles including administration, medicine, engineering, communications, logistics and infantry, with some reaching senior leadership positions.

Prime Minister Rabuka noted that the women also represented Fiji on peacekeeping missions in countries such as East Timor, Lebanon, Sinai, Iraq and the Golan Heights, helping to strengthen Fiji’s international reputation.

He said their leadership helped shape policies, operations and culture within the RFMF, ensuring women were included in decision-making.

The Prime Minister said their service paved the way for major milestones, including the commissioning of the first female Colonel, the appointment of the first female Chief of Staff, and the first female Military Police Advisor to the United Nations.

Reflecting on his time as RFMF Commander, Prime Minister Rabuka said opening the military to women in 1988 required courage and that WRACS 1/88 exceeded expectations.

He congratulated the members of WRACS 1/88 and acknowledged those who have passed on, those still serving, and those continuing to contribute after retirement. NK /

