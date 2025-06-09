Parents urged to check overseas study agents

The Higher Education Commission of Fiji is tightening oversight on foreign institutions and overseas student recruitment agencies operating without approval.

HECF Chair Steve Chand says many institutions are entering Fiji purely to recruit students, without being formally recognised under the Higher Education Act 2008 and 2017.

“Even if institutions come in for mere recruitment purposes, they are required under the law to be registered. This is to safeguard our students and their parents,”.

He adds the Commission has received complaints from students taken overseas by unrecognised agents or institutions, only to be abandoned or neglected.

“We are now bringing the hammer down to ensure this does not happen to anyone else. Any institution not recognised under our framework will no longer be allowed to operate in Fiji,”.

HECF is working closely with foreign embassies to ensure students are placed only in legitimate, accredited institutions abroad.

“We urge all parents to reach out to us. If they are unsure about institutions, they should visit our offices. It is extremely important that we protect students and their families, as education is a major investment”.

Chand urges parents and students to check the legitimacy of any overseas institution or recruitment agency before committing to study abroad.

