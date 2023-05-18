New WAF board reminded of critical role

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau has reminded the new board members of the Water Authority of Fiji the importance of their roles and responsibilities.

Ro Filipe held the first meeting with the board of directors and emphasized on the need to progress in improving the water services in the country a quickly as possible.

Ro Filipe says he looks forward to the completion of critical projects like Rewa River Water Supply.

The Minister not mincing his words as he explained the critical role these new members play in ensuring there are minimal disruptions to the water services.

“I know the challenges are there. I have been briefed by the previous Board members and also the CEO and his team about some of the infrastructure issues and the water situation.”



Chair, Savenaca Seniloli says the board is ready to work with WAF staff to take it to greater heights.

“I thank you also for holding the fort for the past couple of months in the way we have handled the water service crisis in the Suva/Nausori corridor so far. I am sure we’ve identified gaps, the way we have organized these temporary activities and find solutions for them.”

The new Directors include Amit Singh, Vula Vakacegu, Semi Leiwere, Graham Dooley, and Mele Rakai.