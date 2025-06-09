New Keiyasi town brings hope for Navosa families

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

For generations, families in Navosa have travelled long, difficult distances for something as simple as buying groceries, visiting a government office, or accessing banking and health services.

Those long trips may soon be a thing of the past, as work on the new Keiyasi Town continues to take shape.

More than 6,000 residents in the interior of Viti Levu are expected to benefit from the development, which is being driven by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government under the Coalition Government’s rural upliftment agenda.

For many villagers, the project is more than a new town, it is the promise of opportunity, dignity, and relief from decades of isolation.

Turaga ni Vanua Simione Nadurutalo says the transformation happening in Keiyasi carries deep meaning for the people of Navosa.



Turaga ni Vanua Simione Nadurutalo [ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

He shared how elders have long struggled with costly travel and the time lost trying to access basic services that others take for granted.

“Our elders walked long distances for things as simple as banking or health services. The future of Navosa’s generations is brighter because of this development. We acknowledge the government’s commitment to bringing services closer to our people.”

The town is expected to ease transportation challenges, boost local businesses, and create new spaces for markets, government services, and small enterprises.

Officials say the project reflects the government’s push toward resilient, service-oriented communities across Fiji — ensuring rural families have the same access to services as those in urban areas.

