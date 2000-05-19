New appointments at the GCC meeting

Ratu Suliano Matanitobua (left), Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba (right)

Namosi High Chief Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, and Na Tui Nayau, Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba have been appointed as vice chairs for the Great Council of Chiefs.

The position was initially held by the late Taukei Navo, Ratu Meli Saukuru.

The appointment was made today at the GCC meeting in Draiba, Suva.

Meanwhile, at the opening of the meeting today, President and Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu reminded the chiefs of the importance of their role in serving the iTaukei people.

Also part of the discussion today is the role of the Fisheries and Lands Commission.

Members of the GCC spared a few minutes to remember the late Turaga na Qaranivalu e Naitasiri, Ratu Inoke Takiveikata, and Ratu Meli Saukuru.

The meeting will continue tomorrow.

