MP pushes for housing reform

[Photo: FILE]

A Standing Committee on Social Affairs member has warned that Fiji’s informal settlements could become a national crisis unless affordable housing is prioritized.

During a committee hearing, Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Aliki Bia shared his experience growing up in a settlement, highlighting that housing challenges have persisted for years due to a lack of government and parliamentary focus.

The Assistant Minister questioned whether stronger initiatives are needed to ensure more affordable housing options are available for Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have a Melanesian background; this is a generational issue. Growing up, we thought that it is right living in this illegal settlement. But I think awareness and in terms of education need to go down right to our education level to educate our students that you need to build proper housing.”

PS Housing Manasa Lesuma acknowledged the concern, agreeing that much of the work in the past has been reactive due to limited housing stock.

Insert:030226PPLESUMA

Never have I come across the need for us to raise this awareness to the schools. We will definitely look at that and see how we can package for the schools. I totally also agree in terms of more initiatives that needs to be implemented to assist or to support home ownership.

Lesuma says they are also exploring additional initiatives to support home ownership, some of which are awaiting Cabinet approval.

We have been directed through cabinet to come up with a resettlement, relocation and resettlement program for the next five to 10 years for the informal settlements. So that is also the work that we are doing.

Lesuma confirms that plans are underway for a long-term relocation and resettlement programme for informal settlements over the next five to ten years.

This includes working with TLTB and the Ministry of Lands to provide secure land tenure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.