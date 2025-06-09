Ministry and Police step up night patrols to protect children

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection has raised concerns over the safety of children, particularly those under 16, who are being found unsupervised in public places at night during the festive season.

The Ministry warns that leaving children unattended after dark exposes them to serious risks, including abuse, exploitation, robbery and road accidents.

In response, the Ministry and the Fiji Police Force will conduct regular night patrols and sweeps in identified hotspots throughout the festive period.

Child Welfare Officers, supported by Labour officers, will be deployed to identify at-risk children, support families where needed and take welfare-based action under the Child Care and Protection Act.

Parents and guardians have been reminded that children under 16 must not be left unsupervised in public places at night.

Children found loitering without a legal guardian will be taken to the nearest police station, with Child Welfare Officers notified to counsel both the children and their families.

The Ministry says repeated cases of neglect may result in legal action to reinforce parental responsibility.

Members of the public are urged to cooperate with authorities and report cases of unsupervised children by calling the toll-free Child Help Line on 1325.

