Ministers urge year-round breast cancer awareness

Source: Ministry of Fisheries

Even though Breast Cancer Awareness Month has ended, Minsters Bainivalu and Kiran are calling for ongoing vigilance, early detection, and community support in the fight against breast cancer.

At a Pinktober morning tea at the Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka, Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu, highlighted the significance of collective action and solidarity.

Drawing on her personal connection with the community, Bainivalu said breast cancer affects not only individuals but entire families. She called on communities to support survivors, honor those who have passed, and encourage women to prioritize their health through early screening.

Article continues after advertisement

“Breast cancer is a cruel illness that touches not just individuals but entire families, I stand in solidarity with every woman, with their families, and with friends who support them.”

Meanwhile, in Rakiraki, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, officiated a breast cancer awareness program attended by around 100 women from neighbouring communities.

Kiran emphasized that breast cancer awareness should continue throughout the year and not be limited to October alone.

“Breast cancer awareness must not fade when the pink ribbons come down. This is a conversation that must continue every single day; in our homes, in our communities, in our workplaces, and in our schools.”

Both Ministers reinforced the message that fighting breast cancer requires continuous effort, from education and early detection to community support, ensuring that no one faces cancer challenges alone.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.