Man charged over meth import

Another individual has been charged in connection with the unlawful importation of over 4 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The drugs were seized during a joint operation conducted last week by the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

The 43-year-old accused is alleged to have colluded with the four men previously charged in relation to the importation of the illicit substances from a Southeast African nation.

He is scheduled to appear at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs, contrary to Section 5(b) of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

The interception took place after FRCS Customs Officers identified irregularities during the screening of an airfreight consignment.

One of the four originally accused was a police officer.

