LTA urges public to report impersonators soliciting payments

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa. [Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority is warning the public to be on high alert and to immediately report individuals impersonating LTA officers and attempting to solicit money in exchange for services or favours.

The warning follows a social media post by a woman who alleged she was approached by a person claiming to be an LTA officer, offering to arrange a permit and driver’s licence in return for payment.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa states that the Authority takes such incidents seriously and reminds the public that all LTA services must be accessed only through official channels.

Rokosawa stressed that all payments and transactions must be made through approved LTA systems, adding that any dealings conducted outside LTA offices are illegal. He warned that LTA will not be responsible for any losses incurred through unauthorised transactions.

The CEO has urged anyone approached by these impostors to immediately report the matter to the Fiji Police Force Cyber Crime Unit.

He also advised members of the public to seek accurate information only by visiting their nearest LTA office or through official LTA communication platforms.

LTA says it is working closely with relevant authorities to protect the integrity of its services and to prevent members of the public from falling victim to fraud and deception.

