Kadavu Youth Festival aims to uplift and motivate

Hundreds of youths are expected to be part of the inaugural Vueti Kadavu Youth Festival for the next three days, which will be opened by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

This has been confirmed by the Assistant Youth Officer for Kadavu Province, Joe Tuqiri.

Tuqiri adds that the festival aims to motivate, uplift, and assist youth in the province in terms of talents, skills, business, and traditional culture by providing a platform for showcasing and engaging youth on ways to improve their livelihood.

Article continues after advertisement

Assistant Roko Kadavu, Wiliame Nayacatabu, adds that a number of programs have been planned for the three-day event, including a mini-sevens tournament, fishing, buiniga, and root crops competition.

This event will be held at the Namalata School ground from tomorrow.

Different government departments and more than 20 stakeholders are in Kadavu to be part of the event.