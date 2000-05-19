Inter-island shipping faces rise in demand

The Maritime Safety Authority has noted an increase in demand for inter-island maritime vessels, prompting the need to address the issue in the upcoming financial year.

Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki says they have submitted a request for an increased allocation in the 2025-2026 National Budget to address key infrastructural issues.

He states that demand for outer island travel has increased from one vessel to three vessels per week.

Cawaki says major jetties now operate on a 24/7 shift, with only two hours allocated for vessels to berth, unload, and depart.

“So we need money. We need to improve our infrastructure to support the demand and the movement we are currently witnessing.”

Cawaki also highlighted the need to expand local ports, specifically Suva and Lautoka, to support international maritime movements.

He further adds that jetties in Levuka, Nabouwalu, Natovi, and Levuke need significant improvements.

