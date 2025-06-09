India supports sugar industry and youth development through expertise

Source: India in Fiji (High Commission of India, Suva)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has acknowledged India’s significant contribution to assisting Fiji in strengthening its sugar industry.

He emphasized that specialized training for locals is essential to improve productivity, adopt modern techniques, and enhance industry standards.

Gavoka added that India has supported this need by deploying ITEC experts to the Fiji Sugar Corporation, providing technical knowledge and capacity-building programs.

Article continues after advertisement

He expressed hope that these initiatives will continue to benefit farmers, ensuring the sustainability and growth of the sugar industry in the years to come.

“Organize specialized training for Fijian sugar professionals. This will advance modern practices in one of our oldest and most vital industries.”

Gavoka also stressed the importance of equipping the agricultural industry with modern tools to enhance productivity.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, highlighted the importance of training youth to enhance their education and career opportunities.

“The Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility Partnership facilitates opportunities for education, employment, and exchanges between our people. These initiatives reaffirm India’s commitment to empowering Fiji’s human capital, sharing knowledge, and building a future defined by learning, opportunity, and mutual respect.”

He added that India is dedicated to sharing expertise, providing technical training, and creating opportunities that empower Fijian youth to contribute effectively to vital sectors.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.