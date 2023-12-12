Improving rural infrastructure critical

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Infrastructure is focusing on improving rural areas by prioritizing infrastructure like roads, electricity, and water supply.

Public Works Department Deputy Secretary of Operations, George Tavo says there is a need to strengthen these areas.

He adds that they are currently in discussions with key stakeholders, such as the Fiji Roads Authority and the Water Authority of Fiji, to plan and distribute the ongoing projects effectively.

Article continues after advertisement

“How much of that will remain with them for now, and how much that will be coming across. The new PWD is something that we are working on at the moment, and we’re hopeful that we can get back and provide these much-needed services to the people, particularly our rural dwellers and the rural communities.”

Tavo also says there is importance in fostering strategic partnerships with key stakeholders to expand crucial infrastructure for the benefit of rural communities.