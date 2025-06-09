IDADAIT to target students with tailored awareness activities

[File Photo]

There’s a vital need for stronger data collection at the school level regarding drug use to accurately assess substance use trends.

National Substance Abuse Advisory Council AOD Specialized Counsellor, Vilisimani Rakikau, says while some schools have reported a decline in drug-related incidents, comprehensive nationwide data remains limited.

A week-long national campaign will launch next week as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Article continues after advertisement



Vilisimani Rakikau [File Photo]

Rakikau says school-level data collection need to be improved to clearly determine whether substance use has increased or decreased and assess which interventions are working.

“But in terms of the data that we really need to upgrade on that level to identify the real situation that we are currently facing. Schools will really need to come up with that after the end of the IDADAIT programs where we collect data all over the nation.”

The week-long campaign is an awareness involving all the students to be aware of the current state of drug use across the nation.

Following the campaign, schools will submit data which will inform future policy and program direction.

The outcomes are expected to shape ongoing strategies tied to the National Narcotics Strategy, launched earlier this year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.