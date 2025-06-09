Government strengthens legal coordination on policing priorities

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Minister for Policing, Ioane Nailavurua, met with the Acting Attorney-General, Siromi Turaga, and the Solicitor-General, Ropate Green, yesterday to receive an update on legal matters relating to policing.

The meeting focused on the current status of several key legislative reviews, including the review of the Police Act, the review of drug-related bills, and the Narcotics Bill.

Nailavurua requested continued and strengthened collaboration from the Office of the Attorney-General, the Office of the Solicitor-General, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and other relevant organisations to support policing priorities.

Discussions also focused on aligning the legislative program in areas such as drug enforcement, cybercrime, evidentiary laws, territorial force matters, and inter-agency information sharing and protocols.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of a coordinated approach among key institutions to strengthen law enforcement, improve information sharing, and ensure legislation remains responsive to emerging challenges.

