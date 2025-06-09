Government backs micro-entrepreneurship for welfare recipients

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The Government is strengthening its poverty-alleviation strategy by investing in micro-entrepreneurship for social welfare recipients, with targeted support aimed at helping families transition from dependency to sustainable income generation.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, handed over essential business equipment and start-up supplies to social welfare recipients in Lautoka who have completed basic business training and are already taking steps to establish small enterprises.

The assistance forms part of the Ministry’s wider approach to empower recipients through practical skills development, tools, and confidence-building rather than ongoing cash support.

Kiran said the initiative reflects a deliberate shift toward long-term economic empowerment through micro-enterprise development.

The Minister noted that all recipients had undergone basic business training covering budgeting, stock management, and customer service, equipping them with the skills needed to manage their enterprises responsibly.

The Ministry says it will continue to support income-generating initiatives that encourage independence, resilience, and sustainable livelihoods among social welfare recipients.

