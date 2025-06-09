Government advances work on new Counter-Narcotics law

Minister for Policing, Iowane Naivalurua. [Photo: FILE]

The Government has taken steps toward strengthening Fiji’s response to illicit drugs, with work underway on a new counter-narcotics law that includes a proposal to establish an independent Counter Narcotics Bureau.

The Ministry of Policing and Communications says the proposed Bureau would be responsible for coordinating national efforts to prevent, disrupt, and respond to drug-related activity.

The Ministry has completed an initial phase of consultations with key stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, the justice sector, human rights institutions, and representatives from health, education, and community organisations.

According to the Ministry, the consultations highlighted gaps in existing laws and institutions, and the need for a balanced approach that strengthens enforcement while expanding prevention, diversion, and rehabilitation services, particularly for young people.

Concerns raised included accountability mechanisms for the proposed Bureau, inter-agency coordination, and access to safe and regulated rehabilitation services.

A public discussion paper and draft working document are expected to be released later this week, ahead of nationwide public consultations scheduled throughout February.

The Government says public input will play a key role in shaping the proposed law before it is submitted to Cabinet, reaffirming its commitment to a counter-narcotics framework that is effective, rights-compliant, and responsive to the needs of Fijian communities.

