Four arrested in drug bust

[file photo]

A joint operation between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has resulted in the arrest of a 40-year-old man and three others.

The 40-year-old General Manager has been charged with one count of Unlawful Importation of Illicit Drugs contrary to Section 5(b) of the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004.

It is alleged that a consignment addressed to the suspect’s company arrived in the country on 27th October 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

The consignment was sent from Brazil.

Once the consignment was identified by a Drug Detector Dog as a package of interest, it was opened.

The package, labeled “Smoke Machine,” contained a device with a motherboard inside and a black cover.

When the black cover was cut open, a white powdered substance was found inside.

A controlled delivery was conducted after the substance tested positive for cocaine, weighing 640 grams.

On Thursday afternoon last week, a Police team intercepted a vehicle carrying the 40-year-old suspect and two others with the said package at the company’s car park.

Upon further investigation, another suspect was arrested and brought in for questioning.

All four suspects were interviewed for the alleged offence of Unlawful Importation of Illicit Drugs contrary to Section 5(b) of the Illicit Drugs Control Act.

Formal charges and the release of the other three suspects were done in consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charged suspect remains in Police custody and will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Investigations into the incident continue.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.