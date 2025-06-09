FNPF to pay record $698.75m in interest

[file photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund will make a total interest payout of $698.75 million to its members next Monday.

This is an 8.75% interest payout that will be added to their member account balances for the financial year ending 30 June 2025.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad while delivering the 2025/2026 National Budget in Parliament today says that this marks the highest interest rate payout in the past two decades.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Prasad reaffirms that the Fund is being managed well with prudent investment strategies, strong governance, and commitment to securing the retirement savings of our people.

He says that government is strengthening the FNPF subcommittees including the recent appointment of a strong expert group of independent members in the investment committee.

The Deputy PM congratulates the FNPF Board, its management, and the hardworking staff who have made this achievement possible.

He adds their dedication and sound leadership continue to inspire confidence in FNPF.

FNPF chief executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says for the financial year ending 2025, the Fund achieved a total investment income exceeding $1 billion, a testament to FNPF’s robust, diversified investment strategy and its ongoing focus on sustainable, long-term value creation.

Vodonaivalu goes on to say that this is a moment of pride for the Fund, and they are eager for its members to share in their excitement.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.