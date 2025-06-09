Fiji’s cyber workforce plan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica

Limited local training and high global demand make it difficult for Pacific countries, including Fiji, to attract and retain cybersecurity talent.

In response, Fiji is addressing the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals by reforming its education curriculum and building an inclusive, local cyber workforce.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica during the Fiji Cybersec Symposium 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says cyber threats are growing rapidly, and Fiji’s National Cybersecurity Strategy aims to make cybersecurity a viable career path.

“Cisco estimates that there’s a shortage of about 3.5 million cybersecurity professionals, arguably the greatest risk to our future cybersecurity. We want to make cybersecurity an attractive career path for our youth through practical hands-on learning.”

Kamikamica adds the plan includes practical training, curriculum reform, and stronger collaboration across schools, universities, industry bodies, and ministries.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.