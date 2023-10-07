Fijians urged to stay vigilant

In light of a recent surge in fraudulent online schemes promising exponential returns, Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica is urging Fijians to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before considering any investment opportunities.

The caution comes as a response to the ongoing investigation into the E Bay Shop Online Recruitment Scam by the multi-agency task force.

Minister Kamikamica expressed concern over the escalating number of complaints and emphasized the need for citizens to exercise prudence in their financial decisions.

“The taskforce is trying to plead with everybody to be very careful before you spend your hard-earned money just be careful that you are spending it on your family, kids and other things that we need. We need to be very careful. Kamikamica says the scam has already wreaked havoc, leaving numerous individuals financially compromised.”

“Someone gave me a good example like in any normal business venture if you get 10 to 15 percent return, that sounds reasonable but in some cases they promising 200 percent, 100 percent return. I told some village in Serua when you hear 100 percent return, run, run for the hills because it’s not normal.”

The Consumer Council says they have received an alarming 908 complaints amounting to a staggering $1.57 million in losses from affected Fijians.