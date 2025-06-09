Fiji Airways to launch direct Gold Coast–Nadi flights

Fiji Airways has announced new direct flights between the Gold Coast and Nadi, set to launch on June 11th, 2026.

The thrice-weekly service will operate every Monday, Thursday and Saturday using the Boeing 737 MAX 8, cutting travel time to just over three hours and adding more than 53,000 seats annually.

Special introductory return Lite fares from Fiji to the Gold Coast start from $799 and are on sale until December 31st, 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Airways says the new route strengthens connectivity between Fiji and Australia, making travel faster and easier for holidays, family visits and business.

Gold Coast becomes Fiji Airways’ seventh Australian destination.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.