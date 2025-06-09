FICAC denies reinstatement claims

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) has denied claims by Member of Parliament Jone Usamate regarding the alleged reinstatement of individuals linked to the Commission.

In a statement, FICAC clarified that Kuli Raqisa and Mesake Waqa have never been employed by the Commission in any capacity, calling suggestions to the contrary “factually incorrect and misleading.”

Usamate had earlier issued a statement demanding accountability in the wake of the Commission of Inquiry’s findings into the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner.

He claimed the report exposed serious lapses in judgment and questioned whether key legal officials should resign or be removed to restore credibility to the Judicial Services Commission.

Responding to the criticism, Acting FICAC Commissioner Lavi Rokoika stressed that employment decisions are governed by the FICAC Act 2007 and are not influenced by parliamentary directives or public pressure.

She also addressed public speculation over staffing, stating such matters fall solely under the Commission’s statutory authority.

Rokoika urged both the MP and the public to avoid further speculation and await the release of the official report from the Office of the President.

