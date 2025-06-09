FICAC charges man over forged FNU papers

[File Photo]

A man accused of using forged academic documents to secure a government position has been released on bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Varoon Jayant Chandra is facing three charges laid by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

He has been charged with one count of using a forged document and two counts of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that on or around January 16 2018, Chandra used a fake Fiji National University (FNU) certificate and academic transcripts to dishonestly secure the role of Acting Senior

Administrative Officer (Asset/Procurement) at the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources.

FICAC further alleges that between 16 June 2021 and 1 July 2022, Chandra received a total of $7,011.51 in additional salary, which he was not entitled to, thereby obtaining a financial advantage.

FICAC State Counsel Immanuel Turaga informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Chandra was granted a non-cash bail of $1,000 and is subject to several conditions: he must not re-offend, interfere with witnesses, or change his address without notifying the court.

He has also been ordered to surrender his passport, and a stop departure order has been issued.

The case has been adjourned to July 8.

