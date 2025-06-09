FHRADC condemns online abuse of activists

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has reaffirmed its support for human rights defenders, praising their peaceful and non-violent work in promoting fundamental rights and protecting human dignity.

The Commission says the efforts of human rights defenders are vital to a just, inclusive society and the strength of Fiji’s democracy.

It stresses that the Constitution guarantees freedoms of opinion, expression, peaceful assembly and association, which are essential for civic participation, accountability and national development.

However, the Commission warns that these rights must be exercised responsibly and not used to spread hate, harassment or incite violence.

The statement follows recent incidents after Human Rights Day 2025, where activists and human rights defenders were targeted with online abuse. The Commission says such actions violate the rights of others, undermine human dignity and damage social cohesion.

It strongly condemns all forms of intimidation, harassment and hate, saying human rights defenders, including women defenders, must be able to carry out their work safely, both offline and online.

The Commission also reminds the State of its international obligations under treaties such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women to ensure a safe and enabling environment for advocacy.

It is calling on the Government, Members of Parliament, institutions and communities to protect human rights defenders, promote respectful dialogue and hold accountable those who violate the rights of others.

The Commission says while differences of opinion are natural, hate speech and hostility have no place in Fiji, adding that a society that protects its human rights defenders ultimately protects itself.

