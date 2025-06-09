FBC signs as media partner to leaders lead symposium 2026

The Leaders LEAD Symposium returns with an exciting lineup focused on capacity building for aspiring local leaders.

In a signing today, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation was announced as the official media partner for the event, which is renowned for enhancing professional skills and networking.

“Practically this partnership enables a few things; national promotion, and media coverage of leaders-lead symposium 2026, interviews with features and speakers and facilitators, leadership focused contents drawn from the symposium theme for example from drift to drive, self-leadership, leading others and leading change with purpose.”

Scheduled for the 23rd and 25th of next month, the symposium will feature world-class insights from international and local experts.

The program focuses on equipping participants to lead themselves, others, and organizational change while navigating the complexities of the modern workforce.

