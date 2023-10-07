Esteemed lawyer and dedicated public servant laid to rest

The nation mourns the loss of Ratu David-George Leonard Toganivalua, a distinguished figure who left an indelible mark on countless lives.

He was celebrated as both an esteemed lawyer and a dedicated public servant.

Delivering the government’s eulogy at the funeral service in Taro, Bau Tailevu, today, Attorney General Siromi Turaga described George’s life journey as one of immense significance.

Turaga says that as Fiji comes together to contemplate his legacy and honour the extraordinary path he blazed, his impact remains profound.

Born on December 27, 1973, in Suva, the Attorney General says Ratu David-George’s life was a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice, compassion, and community service.

“He had a smile that would light up the darkness of days and a heart that overflowed with compassion. Ratu Deve was not just a friend to many. He was a brother, a method and a source of unwavering support. His presence brought comfort and so much to those in need, and his wisdom guided us through his life’s toughest challenges”

Ratu Deve’s best friend and colleague Lawyer Graham Leung says David founded Toganivalu law firm in 2012, supporting young lawyers and providing them with opportunities. His sense of humour and down-to-earth nature endeared him to people from all walks of life.

“David was very humble and down to earth. You can see from the people that are gathered here today. He had friends of all races and creeds. He was just as comfortable eating with princes as he was with paupers. And if we walked through town to have breakfast at the parkour, he would stop by with his shoe-shine boys, say a kind word to the men and share some of his wealth with them. He had this rare gift of making people feel special and that they mattered.”

Also part of the funeral service are Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, government officials, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

He is survived by his wife, Losalini, and his five children.

Ratu Deve was laid to rest at their traditional burial grounds in Taro, Bau, Tailevu.