Review aims to retain top professors and enhance teaching standards

[Source: FNU]

The Fiji National University is embarking on a comprehensive review of the conditions governing its professorship roles.

Acting Vice Chancellor of FNU, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says this strategic move is aimed at retaining and attracting top academic talent.

Professor Nabobo says in recent years, FNU has seen a notable number of professors depart for positions at other universities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: FNU]

She says in response, FNU is committed to addressing this challenge by reevaluating its terms and conditions.

“We are looking into how we are getting in our professors; we found out that we are losing a lot of good professors. So we’ve looked into our terms and conditions and cut out the age limit and extended.”

Professor Nabobo says this strategic move not only aims to retain and attract professors but also to elevate teaching standards across the university.

She says by offering an environment conducive to the growth of academic staff, FNU is committed to fostering a culture of excellence in education.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated FNU Open Day concluded today, offering prospective students a glimpse into the university’s offerings and opportunities.