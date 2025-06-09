Education to conduct budget audit

[file photo]

The Ministry of Education is initiating a special audit to evaluate how government funds and social assistance distributed to schools have been utilized across the country.

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, confirmed that this assessment aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective use of the Ministry’s budget.

“So, we are in the process of trying to determine the terms of reference of the audit and also an appointment of a consultant or audit firm to do this special audit.”

This move comes amid growing calls for fiscal responsibility and improved oversight in the government’s education spending.

The audit will focus on identifying areas where funds have been used efficiently and highlight opportunities to improve budget management.

On the subject of cutting back on unnecessary expenditure, including international travel, the Minister stated his own personal commitment to reduce such costs.

These initiatives emphasize the Ministry’s continued focus on prudent financial management while striving to maximize educational outcomes for students.

