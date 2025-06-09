Drugs now used to enhance productivity: Rabuku

Source: Tokman Imagez | Fiji Photographers

Drugs have become a way of life for a certain class of people to increase their living standards, says Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku.

Speaking at the Fiji Law Society Convention in Nadi, Rabuku highlighted that some people are using methamphetamine to become more productive

He stresses that not all drug users are addicts.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuku claims that the use of methamphetamine is common amongst some taxi drivers so they can provide services throughout the night and not just for a few hours.

“You’d get marijuana into the country or, say, into the main islands or into the towns to give people a certain high. And they get over that high, and they get back to their normal jobs. But now with the onset and with the use of methamphetamines and cocaine, a whole class of people are using it to enhance their productivity.”

Rabuku further states that only a small percentage of people in Fiji are drug addicts.

But the instant effect is great, and that’s why people and that’s why youths will always test it. But 90% of the youths who test methamphetamines don’t become addicts. They move on to become useful citizens. Only about 5% or less become addicts, and those are the ones that we try and deal with every day. And so that’s why he said, and that’s why he was trying to convince me.

He says the demand for drugs is here in Australia and New Zealand and with Fiji being the transit point, it gets infiltrated into the domestic market as well.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.