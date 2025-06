[File Photo]

A well-known drug offender from Suva has been arrested on an island in the Lau Group.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the man was taken into custody along with others in relation to drug-related activities.

It is alleged they were found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands the offender is currently being transported to Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.