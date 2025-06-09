Defence seeks suspended sentence for Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

The Suva High Court will deliver its sentence on former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama next Wednesday, after both the defence and state filed their sentencing submissions and mitigations this morning.

Bainimarama was earlier found guilty by the High Court of making unwarranted demands to then Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, instructing him to terminate the employment of two police officers.

Defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma told the court that Bainimarama did not act intentionally but in the spur of the moment and out of emotion.

He said the former Prime Minister had no intention of undermining the Police institution.

Sharma also submitted that the victim impact statement should be viewed cautiously, noting that Tudravu was only two months away from retirement when he resigned, had already secured other employment, and had no plans to lodge a complaint.

He argued that Tudravu did not suffer any long-term harm.

The defence asked the court to consider that Bainimarama is 71 years old, retired, and poses no threat to the community.

Sharma added that the conviction itself serves as a deterrent, as Bainimarama no longer holds public office and is unlikely to reoffend.

The court also heard that Bainimarama has previously served a custodial sentence and has since been rehabilitated.

Throughout the current proceedings, he complied with bail conditions, attended all court sessions, and maintained good conduct.

The defence concluded by asking the court to impose a suspended sentence with non-supervised community service instead of a custodial term, citing Bainimarama’s rehabilitation and medical condition, including sleep apnea.

