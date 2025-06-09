Dairy demand gap

[file photo]

The dairy industry is facing critical challenges in meeting the growing demand for milk, with local production falling significantly short of national needs.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says while the local annual demand for milk is about 70 million liters, farmers are only able to produce seven million liters.

Tunabuna says this stark gap results in heavy reliance on imports, which the Minister stresses is unacceptable given the potential to produce food locally.

“Our biggest challenge now is to grow the industry and narrow the gap between production and demand. This issue could be addressed if we make a determined and concerted effort to grow together to give our young people the right training to expand our food production, and especially for milk.”

He is calling for the industry stakeholders and the government to work together to boost local production.

Twelve individuals, including farmers, a Year 13 student, teachers, and a school principal, graduated with a Level 2 National Certificate in Agriculture – Dairy Production at the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute.

