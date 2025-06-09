Councils tighten littering enforcement nationwide

[File Photo]

Municipal councils are stepping up enforcement against illegal littering, with hundreds of fines already issued in the last financial year.

Lautoka City Council recorded more than 640 littering fines, while Nasinu issued over 400, highlighting the scale of the problem nationwide.

As councils strengthen enforcement, Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael says it is also advancing broader waste management reforms, including the proposed shift towards waste-to-energy solutions.

Dr Michael has clarified that its role is strictly regulatory, with all developments required to undergo the Environmental Impact Assessment process.

“We understand the concerns of the public on the waste to energy project that has been proposed but I just wanted to make it really clear that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, particularly the Department of Environment, is a regulator. Any type of development or development undertaking goes through an EIA screening process.”

Michael stresses that no project can proceed without public consultation, technical review and environmental assessment, noting that decisions are based on environmental concerns and public submissions.

The Ministry says it will continue to follow established regulations and guidelines, urging the public to better understand its role as a regulator as discussions around waste-to-energy projects continue.

