COP30 draft "Falls Far Short" on fossil fuel phase-out

The second draft of the COP30 decisions still lacks the ambition needed to close the climate and finance gaps, despite global momentum for a fossil fuel phase-out roadmap accelerating.

350.org says this morning’s draft COP30 decisions fall far short of the giant leap needed to close the climate ambition gap.

Associate Director of Policy and Campaigns, Andreas Sieber, says crucially, they don’t offer a clear and robust plan to phase out fossil fuels.

Article continues after advertisement

Sieber says the inclusion of a Just Transition mechanism is a genuine multilateral achievement with real potential to shift implementation on the ground. However, without a transition plan to end oil, gas and coal, we’re still fanning the flames.

He says when it comes to finance, especially the weakened commitment to triple adaptation support, the texts lack the lifeline that communities already facing climate impacts urgently need.

Andreas says we’re stagnating at a time when our islands can’t afford even a small amount of delay.

This lack of clarity on fossil fuels comes despite over 80 countries publicly supporting a Transition Away from Fossil Fuels Roadmap.

Yet, the mitigation section of the draft still contains no mention of fossil fuels, relying instead on weak voluntary initiatives and vague and non-binding plans to wind down oil, gas, and coal.

350.org says the launch of the Just Transition Mechanism is a welcome and meaningful step, but without a fossil fuel phase-out plan and real finance, the world will still be adding fuel to the fire.

350.org urges Parties to match the global momentum and deliver a final COP30 outcome that is just, equitable, and aligned with climate science and justice.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.