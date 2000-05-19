COMPOL assures families as cold case team begins work

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu [File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has assured families of cold case victims that a team has begun work on reviewing these cases.

During a press conference last month, Tudravu had confirmed that a team would be roped in to look into the cases.

Earlier this week, the Police Commissioner confirmed that the team that has been established will report back to his office on investigative strategies and the way forward.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu acknowledged the emotional toll that old cases have taken on families and assured them that the team is solely focused on investigating these cases.

He says the decision to have a dedicated cold case team will assist the CID in focusing on other pending cases and the new ones that come to hand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.