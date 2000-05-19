COI report confirms PM’s suspicions, Rabuka to meet President

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu will meet this afternoon to discuss the report of the Commission of Inquiry on the process and appointment of Barbara Malimali.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Prime Minister says the report on the appointment of the FICAC Commissioner has 415 pages.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says overall he is proud of how the terms of reference were crafted.

FBC News asked the Prime Minister if he has seen anything concerning in the report, Rabuka says some things have cleared his doubts.

“It only proves to me that what I had thought was happening was happening, and that was brought out in the full report and the recommendation of the COI.”

Rabuka says following this, a report can be expected from him or the president’s office.

He says the government will discuss the recommendation that the COI also submitted in the report.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.