Fiji launches third national climate plan ahead of COP30

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has officially launched its third Nationally Determined Contribution, a key climate plan that shows the country’s strong commitment to tackling climate change.

This announcement comes just before the COP30 climate summit in Brazil, where world leaders will meet to discuss urgent climate action.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change permanent secretary, Sivendra Michael, stressed the need for stronger global efforts to reduce emissions, increase funding for countries most affected by climate change, and include the ocean in all climate discussions.

“The rapid intensification of this storm is yet another reminder of what is at stake.If we fail to act with urgency and ambition, without decisive global action, climate disasters will continue to cause this suffering, especially for those of us on the front lines.”

The new plan includes goals that focus on protecting the ocean and building resilience at home.

He says, although the final number of delegates has not been confirmed, Fiji’s team will include government officials, partners, and youth representatives. The country hopes that COP30 will lead to real progress and support for vulnerable nations like Fiji.

Michael emphasizes that this journey serves as a call for other nations to unite in protecting people, the planet, and future generations.

