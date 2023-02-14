Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum arrive at CID HQ

Fiji First General Secretary Aiyaz (left), Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama.

Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama and Fiji First General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum were seen entering the Criminal Investigation Department in Toorak this afternoon.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci confirms this is in relation to the complaints filed against the two and the duo are now being interviewed.

Two complaints were lodged against Bainimarama for allegedly causing fear and anxiety in his recent speeches.

The report was lodged by a member of The People’s Alliance who also contested the 2022 General Election.

The second complaint was lodged by Fiji Womens Crisis Center Co-coordinator Shamima Ali.

The complaint was in relation to the statements made on live videos on the FijiFirst Facebook page on the 1st and 4th of January 2023.

The People’s Alliance General Secretary and Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka had lodged a complaint against Sayed Khaiyum claiming the comments made by him against Sitiveni Rabuka was creating racial division and disharmony.