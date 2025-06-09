Cabinet reshuffle aimed at stronger delivery

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the latest Cabinet reshuffle is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring the coalition government performs strongly in what he describes as the last lap of its term.

In a press conference this afternoon, Rabuka clarified that the changes were not even my performance reviews of individual ministers, but rather by a reassessment of how portfolios were allocated.

This is the third reshuffle undertaken by the government within its three-year term, saying the move was necessary given the significant national tasks ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

“I just want us to perform really well and understand what’s happening and what’s going to happen in this last lap of one year that before us, we’re going to be dealing with constitutional changes, possible electoral provisions changes, as well as the completion of the truth and its recommendations.”

As part of reshuffle, key sectors have been consolidated, including agriculture with a sugar industry and are fully placed under the ministry of agriculture.

Rabuka says this streamlining is intended to improve coordination and policy implementation.

He adds the two ministers were not initially informed of the changes explaining that they were out of Suva unofficial duties at the time.

He says the matter has since been clarified and resolved.

The Cabinet reshuffle comes into effect from January 19.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.